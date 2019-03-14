There’s something spooky (and deadly) lurking out on the frontier in The Wind, a new horror movie from first-time director Emma Tammi that looks a little bit like an Old West version of The Witch. The story concerns a frontierswoman living on a lonely stretch of land where the wind won’t stop howling. The woman begins to suspect some sort of supernatural, demonic presence is afoot, and things only get weirder when a very religious couple moves in nearby. Watch The Wind trailer below.

The Wind Trailer

This sure looks creepy. I’m a sucker for horror movies set in the Old West (or thereabouts), and The Wind looks to exploit its setting to full effect. The cast features Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles, Miles Anderson, and Dylan McTee. Here’s the synopsis:

An unseen evil haunts the homestead in this chilling, folkloric tale of madness, paranoia, and otherworldly terror. Lizzy (Caitlin Gerard) is a tough, resourceful frontierswoman settling a remote stretch of land on the 19th-century American frontier. Isolated from civilization in a desolate wilderness where the wind never stops howling, she begins to sense a sinister presence that seems to be borne of the land itself, an overwhelming dread that her husband (Ashley Zukerman) dismisses as superstition. When a newlywed couple arrives on a nearby homestead, their presence amplifies Lizzy’s fears, setting into motion a shocking chain of events. Masterfully blending haunting visuals with pulse-pounding sound design, director Emma Tammi evokes a godforsaken world in which the forces of nature come alive with quivering menace.

Our own Jacob Hall caught The Wind at Fantastic Fest last year, and wrote:

The Wind belongs very much in a post-The Witch world. The comparisons between the two are many: they’re both slow-burning, intimate horror tales with small casts set in isolated period settings that use supernatural horror to explore the dissolution of social norms. If we’re on the cusp of an entire sub genre of like-minded period horror, we’re in for a treat…Director Emma Tammi’s solo feature debut is a western about the dangers of not believing women, making it a wholly relevant film for 2018. It is also a western about prairie demons making life a living hell for two settler families, making it a wholly relevant film for just about any year.

All of this sounds good to me, and I look forward to checking The Wind out when opens on April 5, 2019.