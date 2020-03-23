Netflix has been killing it at the animation game lately, allowing their filmmakers space to innovate and give a fresh spin on the samey 3D-animation style. Netflix’s Oscar-nominated Klaus was the first big turning point, with its striking hybrid 2D and 3D animation, but it seem like the family comedy The Willoughbys will follow in its footsteps. Based on the Lois Lowry novel of the same name, The Willoughbys follows four siblings with neglectful parents who decide to take matters into their own hands. Watch The Willoughbys trailer below.

The Willoughbys Trailer

Right away, there’s something eye-catching about the animation of The Willoughbys — it’s like if someone married stop-motion animation with the character designs of an Illumination movie. Coupled with the vibrant colors and incredible textures (look at that yarn-like hair!), and you’ve got a 3D animated movie that doesn’t feel like your typical computer-animated fare. Animated by Bron, an animation studio based in Vancouver, The Willoughbys adapts the Lois Lowry (The Giver) novel of the same name about a group of kids who get involved in all kinds of mischief.

The film follows the four Willoughby children, who are forced to live in the attic of their lavish house by their neglectful parents. Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the siblings hatch a plan that would send their parents off on vacation and allow them free reign of their house. But the arrival of a nanny and social services soon throw a wrench in this plan, and the Willoughby children must go on the run and discover the “true meaning of family.”

“It’s a love letter to kid logic, unconventional families and awkward childhoods. It’s a story for anybody who struggles to fit in,” director Kris Pearn, who co-writes the film with Mark Stanleigh, explains. Yeah that sounds about right. The Willoughbys stars the voices of Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Séan Cullen, and Ricky Gervais.

Here is the synopsis for The Willoughbys:

Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

The Willoughbys premieres on Netflix on April 22, 2020.