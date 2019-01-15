After the success of Julia Roberts’ Homecoming, it seems like all the big projects starring high-profile actresses are starting to come out of the woodwork at Amazon. The latest Amazon series, The Widow, is an eight-episode thriller starring Kate Beckinsale as a woman whose “late” husband may not be so dead after all. Watch The Widow trailer below.

The Widow Trailer

The Widow follows Georgia Wells (Beckinsale) who has cut herself off from her previous life following her husband’s mysterious death in a plane crash — from which all the bodies were recovered except for his. But upon seeing her “late” husband on the news, she embarks on a mission to find out the truth about his disappearance and his identity which takes her into the depths of the African Congo.

Produced by Eliza Mellor (Poldark) and directed by Sam Donovan (Humans) and Olly Blackburn (Donkey Punch), The Widow looks like an intriguing action-thriller with a wider conspiracy at the center. It’s great to see Beckinsale in action after she’s starred in a series of period and indie dramas, as well as Game of Thrones‘ Charles Dance doing his best glowering. The taut conspiracy thriller looks promising, but it’s too short of a trailer to really tell.

The series has began production last year in South Africa, Wales and Rotterdam. The Widow will premiere on ITV in the UK and on Prime Video in the US and more than 200 countries and territories.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Widow:

Has she lost everything or is she chasing a ghost? Kate Beckinsale stars as Georgia Wells, and is on the hunt to uncover answers surrounding her husband’s mysterious disappearance.

The Widow hits Amazon Prime Video on March 1, 2019.