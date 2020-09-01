Pete Souza was the Chief Official White House Photographer for President Ronald Reagan and President Barack Obama, and he’s now the subject of a new documentary called The Way I See It, which is directed by Dawn Porter and produced by Laura Dern.

Focus Features is giving the movie a limited theatrical release that begins later this month, and the studio has revealed that the movie will make its cable debut on MSNBC before the 2020 presidential election. In the ludicrous event that October rolls around and you’re still somehow undecided about who to vote for, you may want to watch this. Learn the The Way I See It release date below.

Focus Features and MSNBC Films will release The Way I See It on Friday, September 18, 2020 in theaters in the United States and then premiere it on MSNBC on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 P.M. ET.

From director Dawn Porter, who just recently made a documentary about the late civil rights hero and Congressman John Lewis called John Lewis: Good Trouble, comes The Way I See It, which I suspect will be like entering a time machine and returning to a foreign era in which presidents on both sides of the political spectrum genuinely cared about other people, and not merely the office they occupied.

Here’s the official synopsis: