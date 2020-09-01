‘The Way I See It’, a Documentary About the White House Photographer Under Reagan and Obama, Will Hit Cable Before the Election
Posted on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 by Ben Pearson
Pete Souza was the Chief Official White House Photographer for President Ronald Reagan and President Barack Obama, and he’s now the subject of a new documentary called The Way I See It, which is directed by Dawn Porter and produced by Laura Dern.
Focus Features is giving the movie a limited theatrical release that begins later this month, and the studio has revealed that the movie will make its cable debut on MSNBC before the 2020 presidential election. In the ludicrous event that October rolls around and you’re still somehow undecided about who to vote for, you may want to watch this. Learn the The Way I See It release date below.
Focus Features and MSNBC Films will release The Way I See It on Friday, September 18, 2020 in theaters in the United States and then premiere it on MSNBC on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 P.M. ET.
From director Dawn Porter, who just recently made a documentary about the late civil rights hero and Congressman John Lewis called John Lewis: Good Trouble, comes The Way I See It, which I suspect will be like entering a time machine and returning to a foreign era in which presidents on both sides of the political spectrum genuinely cared about other people, and not merely the office they occupied.
Here’s the official synopsis:
Dawn Porter’s documentary and official 2020 selection of the Telluride Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, The Way I See It gives an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of the most iconic Presidents in American History, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, as seen through the eyes of renowned photographer Pete Souza. As Official White House Photographer, Souza was an eyewitness to the unique and tremendous responsibilities of being the most powerful person on Earth. The movie reveals how Souza transforms from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people.
Based on Souza’s New York Times #1 bestsellers, “Obama: An Intimate Portrait” and “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents”, the documentary comes on the heels of Porter’s recent moving documentary, John Lewis: Good Trouble, chronicling the now-late Congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis. The Way I See It is produced by Porter alongside Academy Award®, BAFTA® and Emmy Award® winning producer Evan Hayes (Free Solo), Academy Award® and Emmy Award®-winner Laura Dern and her Jaywalker Pictures partner Jayme Lemons, in association with Platform One Media. The documentary is a co-presentation from Focus Features and MSNBC Films, a division of NBC News Studios.