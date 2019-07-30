The Walking Dead universe continues to expand — kind of like an undead plague slowly taking over the Earth. But The Walking Dead‘s expansion is a little more innocuous: It comes in the form of a new series: the third The Walking Dead series following the original and Fear the Walking Dead. It won’t be the last either, as AMC plans to keep developing new shows set in this zombie-filled universe.

The third The Walking Dead series was teased at Fear the Walking Dead‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel, but now we get a glimpse of its cast and concept art in a new The Walking Dead spin-off trailer.

The Walking Dead Spin-Off Trailer

A new world of #TheWalkingDead is coming this Spring… pic.twitter.com/CQsY6fyCaf — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) July 30, 2019

The official Twitter page for The Walking Dead and Skybound Entertainment has released a trailer for the upcoming third series in the universe of The Walking Dead. The teaser is fairly simple: it just shows a group of teens and young adults speaking about leaving the comfort of their sheltered homes and venturing out into the world, along with intriguing concept art that looks macabre and almost beautiful. One image, of a strung-up skeleton that has been covered with grown-out plants and flowers, looks like it came straight out of Annihilation.

At the Fear the Walking Dead panel at Comic-Con a couple weeks ago, producer Scott M. Gimple revealed that the yet-untitled The Walking Dead series would feature a walled community similar to that of Alexandria, where the kids have lived all their lives sheltered from the horrors of the outside world. The series will follow those young people as they venture out of their walled community and embark on a dangerous quest, with some of them evolving into heroes and other into villains.

“There’s a big secret about the Walking Dead universe,” Gimple said. “We’ve seen just a tiny sliver of the Walking Deadworld. The big secret is that there have been other civilizations that survived the apocalypse… We’re going to open up a whole new world.”

The series will star Annet Mahendru (The Americans) as Huck, Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) as Iris, Alexa Mansour (Unfriended: Dark Web) as Hope, Nicolas Cantu (Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures) as Elton, and Hal Cumpston (Bilched) as Silas.

The news series is set to premiere on AMC in spring 2020.