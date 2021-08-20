Hot off her terrifying turn as The White Lotus’s resident mean girl, Sydney Sweeney is already back on our screens. We’ve seen her play some very intense teen girls, varying from mean and angsty to full-on disturbed. But here, she stars as a young adult and innocent-seeming Pippa, whose life spirals into darkness when she becomes obsessed with her neighbors.

You can watch the trailer for Sweeney’s upcoming film The Voyeurs below.

The Voyeurs Trailer

In The Voyeurs trailer, we meet Tom (Justice Smith) and Sweeney’s Pippa, a young couple who have just started their lives together in an obscenely luxurious loft. They toast to their future and make a promise to be “rebellious” before embracing responsibility. Youth is all about disastrous decisions, after all. But when Pippa makes this adventurous suggestion, even she can’t know what twists their future holds. And she probably doesn’t expect the adventure to begin that very same night.

During their celebration dinner, the couple realizes that the apartment’s enormous open windows allow them to peer directly into their neighbors home. And after a single peek, they can’t seem to look away.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve absolutely seen a dozen different versions of this story: a nosy neighbor can’t stop spying and ends up witnessing some horrifying, life-changing event. It’s loosely the plot of more movies than we can count, from Amy Adams‘ The Woman in The Window to Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window.

Much like those stories, voyeurism is fun before it’s scary. For Pippa and Tom, it even injects extra electricity into their relationship, especially when the neighboring couple gets frisky. But as the obsession grows and their surveillance intensifies, they end up unearthing some dark secrets that are better left untouched. And, making their worst decision yet, the couple decides to worm their way into the strangers’ lives to intervene in their troubles. Things get complicated as Pippa becomes more invested and Tom begins to question their own relationship. But even their crumbling romance is nothing compared to the danger of their neighbors realizing the truth.

On top of its incredibly familiar (and pretty predictable) plot, The Voyeurs also tells most of the story in its two-minute trailer. But towards the end, we do see some glinting knives and shattering glass, promising a few violent twists along the way. And anyway, who are we to turn down the powerful duo of Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith? Between Smith’s Genera+ion and Sweeney’s Euphoria, the two have been taking the teen drama space by storm. So it’ll certainly be fun to see them venture into more adult territory.

The Voyeurs is written and directed by Michael Mohan, the writer-director behind the short-lived Netflix series, Everything Sucks! The film also stars Katharine King So, Cameo Adele Ben Hardy, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

The Voyeurs premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 10. Check out the official synopsis below.