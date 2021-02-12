Jaume Balagueró, who directed three out of four of the Spanish-language [Rec] horror films, is taking on a different genre in The Vault, a new thriller starring Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel, The Good Doctor) and Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth from Game of Thrones). This is a heist thriller set in Spain, in which a grizzled master thief hires an ambitious young engineer to help swipe a priceless treasure from a seemingly-impenetrable building.



The Vault Trailer

Freddie Highmore, the young kid from Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and August Rush, has grown up. Now he’s old enough to be playing a brilliant college-aged student who finds himself pulled into an elaborate scheme to steal Sir Francis Drake’s treasure from the Bank of Spain, using the country’s obsession with their team playing in the World Cup as the perfect diversion. (Drake’s treasure is also at the center of the first Uncharted video game, although the upcoming movie will be a prequel that likely won’t touch on that same treasure.)

It’s a classic structure we’ve seen dozens of times before, but there’s a reason for that: there’s something energizing about seeing a great heist film, and interesting filmmakers can choose to toy with audience expectations in fun ways. A straight-ahead version, which this appears to be, can be just as cathartic and satisfying as a movie that throws in a twist or two, and while this trailer keeps its cards pretty close to the vest, I’m curious if Balagueró has anything more up his sleeve. Just don’t confuse it with the James Franco movie of the same name that came out a few years ago.

Here is the official synopsis:

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) and Famke Janssen (X-Men) star in this globe-trotting, action-packed thriller following a high-risk heist. When an engineer (Highmore) learns of a mysterious, impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain, he joins a crew of master thieves who plan to steal the legendary lost treasure locked inside while the whole country is distracted by Spain’s World Cup Final. With thousands of soccer fans cheering in the streets, and security forces closing in, the crew have just minutes to pull off the score of a lifetime. Also starring Astrid Berges-Frisbey (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) and Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones).

The Vault will be available digitally, on demand, and in select theaters starting March 26, 2021.