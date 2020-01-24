Nicole Kidman is grappling with even more big little lies. The Bombshell actress is heading back to TV for the HBO limited series The Undoing, based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Kidman stars alongside Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland as a successful therapist and mother whose life suddenly comes crashing down around her after a violent death unearths a series of “terrible revelations.” Watch The Undoing trailer below.

The Undoing Trailer

Kidman reunites with her Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley for The Undoing, which looks to be an intriguing Hitchcockian thriller about a woman’s slow unraveling following a violent death. Kelley writes the series while Bird Box director Susanne Bier helms the series. Grant stars as Kidman’s husband, who may or may not disappear, while Noah Jupe plays her son and Sutherland plays her challenging father.

The elements are all there for Kidman Emmy buzz this year: the prestigious HBO label, Kidman’s reunion with Kelley, and Bier, whose Emmy-winning 2016 TV series The Night Manager shares narrative DNA with The Undoing. The only noticeable difference between The Undoing and Kidman’s other prestige projects, however, is her hair: here she seems to be eschewing her signature wigs and rocking a hairstyle most similar to her natural, reddish curly locks. Or maybe it’s just a very good wig.

Along with Kidman, the The Undoing’s star-studded cast includes Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matilda DeAngelis, and Noma Dumezweni.

Here is the synopsis for The Undoing:

The limited series The Undoing, premiering this May, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family. Directed by Susanne Bier; created and written for television by David E. Kelley, who also serves as showrunner; executive produced by Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas; based on the novel “You Should Have Known,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

The Undoing premieres on HBO in May 2020.