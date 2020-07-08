Class is back in session, at least for The Umbrella Academy. Netflix has released an official trailer for the second season of the TV series based on the comic book created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, which picks up on the superpowered family as they are transported back in time and must find a way to stop Doomsday from happening in 1963. Watch The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer below.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer

The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer has nary an umbrella or an academy in sight, though there are plenty of hippie cults, retro diners, and other hallmarks of the Swinging ’60s. But the Hargreeves children are just going to have to make do, as they find themselves “blasted back in time to 1960s Dallas” and separated from each other. Now, “the scattered siblings build new lives for themselves — until a new doomsday threat pulls them back together.”

Based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics, The Umbrella Academy is produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner, and additional executive producers Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Gerard Way, and Gabriel Bá. The show has proven a great hit for the streaming giant, which renewed the series for a second season soon after the first season debuted to mostly positive reviews on Netflix in February 2019.

The season 1 cast included Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige, most of whom are back for season 2. Also returning for season 2 is Justin H. Min, whose recurring character was kept hidden for much of the first season but seems to play a major part in the second season.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 premieres on Netflix on July 31, 2020.