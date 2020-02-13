HBO Max is building out its collection of original titles with an adaptation of the hit LGBTQ podcast The Two Princes. The upcoming streaming service is teaming up with Spotify to adapt The Two Princes, which follows two rival princes on a quest to save their realm, into a 60-minute animated special. The Two Princes animated special goes to HBO Max after a competitive bidding situation for the property, which became a hit scripted podcast upon its debut last year.

Kevin Christopher Snipes, writer of the podcast series, will work on the adaptation, which will be under Warner Horizon and Warner Bros. Animation. Chris Giliberti & Justin McGoldrick from Gimlet Pictures will also executive produce.

The podcast debuted to rave reviews in May 2019, amassing a loyal following that praised the story’s positive representation of an LGBTQ romance between two princes whose rivalry turns to affection. The podcast featured an all-star cast that included Noah Galvin, Samira Wiley, Cynthia Erivo (who will be starring in yet another podcast adaptation for the big screen), Christine Baranski, and Ari’el Stachel.

Here is the synopsis for season 1 of The Two Princes:

When Prince Rupert sets out to break the mysterious curse that’s destroying his kingdom, he’s ready to face whatever dastardly villain or vile monster stands in his way. What he isn’t prepared for are the bewildering new emotions he feels when he meets the handsome Amir, a rival prince on a quest to save his own realm. Forced to team up, the two princes soon discover that the only thing more difficult than saving their kingdoms is following their hearts.

It’s undetermined for now whether the starry cast will reprise their roles in the animated special, but with the buzz for adaptations like Amazon’s Homecoming, the podcast adaptation is gaining steam in Hollywood. And HBO Max seems to have found a property that can rival that of Netflix’s progressive family-friendly titles like She-Ra and the Princesses of Power with The Two Princes, which is sure to gain an even wider audience (and more praise for its representation) with its animated special.