Jordan Peele‘s highly anticipated reboot of The Twilight Zone is debuting on CBS All Access, and if you’re not excited about that yet, you should be. Peele and company bring Rod Serling’s iconic series fully into the 21st century, and bring along some famous faces in the process. Below, watch a new Twilight Zone extended trailer overflowing with menace, paranoia and big surprises. That’s the signpost up ahead – your next stop, The Twilight Zone.

The Twilight Zone Extended Trailer

Ready to return to The Twilight Zone? Executive producer Jordan Peele has joined forces with CBS All Access to bring back the classic sci-fi series, and like the original Zone, this new incarnation is loaded with famous guest stars. Here’s just a smattering of the talented folks you’ll end up seeing, many of whom can be spotted in this new trailer: Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Tracy Morgan, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams and Steven Yeun.

The new take on the show, from Peele and Simon Kinberg, hopes to “bring the original show’s legacy of socially conscious storytelling to modern day audiences, exploring the human condition and holding a lens up to the culture of our times.”

“In many ways it feels like somehow the wires got crossed and we’re in the wrong dimension — this was not supposed to be like this,” Peele said of his decision to take on the project, and why it’s perfect for our current, insane times. “It felt like, if Serling were here, he’d have a lot to say and a lot of new episodes he couldn’t have written back in his time.”

Peele is on a roll lately. His horror film Us, which was heavily influenced by the original Twilight Zone, has earned rave reviews, and gone on to be a box office smash. Now, The Twilight Zone is about to drop. Later this year, the Peele-produced Lovecraft Country will debut on HBO. It’s a good time to be a fan of Peele’s work, and a fan of the horror/thriller/sci-fi genres.

The Twilight Zone premieres Monday, April 1 on CBS All Access with two episodes. Following the premiere, additional episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays beginning April 11. Look for our spoiler-free review of the show later tonight.