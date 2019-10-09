Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw is going to be all the rage next year. Not only is Mike Flanagan using the book as inspiration for the second season of The Haunting of Hill House, but there’s a new movie based on the book as well. The movie is The Turning, and it stars Mackenzie Davis as a nanny who ends up at a potentially haunted house. Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard and The Florida Project‘s Brooklynn Prince play the kids in Davis’ charge. Watch The Turning trailer below.

The Turning Trailer

I’m not sure why The Turn of the Screw is such a hot item all of a sudden, but let’s just roll with it. In The Turning, “At a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, newly appointed nanny Kate (Mackenzie Davis) is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora (Brooklynn Prince) and Miles (Finn Wolfhard). She quickly discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear.”

Henry James’ novella was released in 1898, but The Turning moves the action up to the 1990s. “We’ve taken this story, and modernized it, and placed it in the 1990s,” director Floria Sigismondi told EW. “It follows a nanny who is looking [for] a life change, and when she arrives at the house she meets two orphans, Flora and Miles. They start to act a little strange and she senses that they’re harboring a secret, that they’re hiding something from her. She quickly realizes that there’s something wrong in the house.” Sigismondi went on to explain that the ’90s setting allowed the film to “take away the technology and really drown yourself in the environment.”

I’m always up for new ghost stories, and I’m glad Mackenzie Davis is getting more and more film roles, because she’s the bee’s knees. That said, it’s going to be very hard for this film to top the ultimate adaptation of the novel, the super creepy 1961 film The Innocents. Still, it’ll be interesting to see how The Turning compares to the upcoming second season of The Haunting of Hill House, titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, which uses the same setup – nanny at a spooky old house where there may or may not be ghosts.

The Turning opens January 24, 2020.