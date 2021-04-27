Where we’re going, we don’t need roads…but we need soldiers to prevent an alien apocalypse. Chris Pratt stars in The Tomorrow War, a new sci-fi thriller film from Chris McKay set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video this summer. Check out the first look images from The Tomorrow War below, in which Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, and more hold a lot of guns.

The Tomorrow War First Look

Chris McKay, who worked as an animation co-director on The Lego Movie with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and directed The Lego Batman Movie, makes his live-action directorial debut with The Tomorrow War, a sci-fi action flick originally set up at Paramount with the aim of opening in theaters in December 2020. But the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic halted those plans, and Amazon picked it up for a streaming release this July. And Amazon is not one to skimp on marketing, which means we’re getting our first look at this anticipated sci-fi movie with the above images, and a trailer due to arrive tomorrow.

Pratt and Strahovski are joined by J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers in The Tomorrow War, which follows a group of time travelers who arrive from the future to recruit soldiers from the past in order to stop an alien invasion that will destroy humanity. Naturally, Pratt and co. band together in a ragtag army made from soldiers and civilians to fight this “future” war.

McKay directs a script by Zach Dean. The Tomorrow War is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner, and executive Produced by Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer.

Here is the synopsis for The Tomorrow War:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War releases globally on Amazon Prime Video July 2, 2021.