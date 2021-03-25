In the new horror film The Toll, a woman and her taxi driver end up stranded in the middle of nowhere late at night. As if that weren’t awkward enough, there may or may not be some sort of malevolent unseen presence lurking in the darkness, watching them. Cue the spooky music! T

he Toll is headed to theaters, digital, and On Demand this week, and we’re debuting an exclusive clip from the film to set the mood. Watch it below.

The Toll Clip

In The Toll, “When Cami orders a taxi service to take her to her father’s country home, she’s hoping for a quiet and uneventful ride. But a wrong turn by Spencer, her chatty driver, results in the car stalling on a dark and remote road. After several threatening and inexplicable occurrences, Cami and Spencer realize they are being watched—by an unseen presence that sees them as trespassers, and is ready to exact a deadly toll.”

In the clip above, Cami (Jordan Hayes) decides to walk after the car breaks down, but as she’s strolling through the woods at 3:00 A.M. she notices that the road she just traveled down has been mysteriously blocked off, and she has to go even further into the woods to continue. What could possibly go wrong?

I haven’t seen The Toll, but I want to highlight the lighting in this clip. The Cami character is standing next to a flashing hazard light for most of the scene, and while that blinking light could be distracting, it’s handled well here and lends an extra bit of ominousness to the whole scenario. Good work, The Toll!

The Toll comes from writer-director Michael Nader and stars Jordan Hayes, Max Topplin, James McGowan, and Rosemary Dunsmore. You can find it in theaters, On Demand, and on digital starting March 26, 2021. Here’s a longer synopsis that gives you more insight into the film.