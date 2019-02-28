Are you ready for ten new episodes of The Tick? After a year break, Amazon’s superhero comedy series is primed to make its triumphant return, and now a trailer for the upcoming second season is here to get you pumped up with a look at fresh villains, a new wave of heroes, and a tsunami of enemies threatening The City. Check it out below.

The Tick Season 2 Trailer

Here’s what to expect from season 2:

Tick and Arthur have freed the City from The Terror — now they must defend it from new villains and old enemies. That is if they can convince AEGIS, the government agency in charge of superhero regulation, that they deserve the job. But now that the City is ‘safe enough to protect,’ Tick and Arthur begin to see they’ve got competition…

Confession: I haven’t made time to watch this show yet. But I’ve heard enough good things that I’m going to try to kick it to the top of my priority list. The visual effects look pretty impressive, the cast seems particularly game (especially Peter Serafinowicz in the lead role), and the plot appears to have some broad similarities to The Incredibles 2 thrown in there with the new batch of heroes cropping up. Plus, Griffin Newman – the actor who plays Arthur, the Tick’s sidekick – is the co-host of Blank Check, which is one of the most entertaining and informative movie podcasts available right now. I’ve been a fan of that podcast for years, so the least I can do is carve out some time to watch the co-host’s show.

The Tick season 2 arrives on Amazon Prime Video on April 5, 2019.