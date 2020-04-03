HBO’s new series The Third Day looks promising, and I was looking forward to seeing it next month. Sadly, I – and everyone else – will have to wait a little longer. The series is the latest bit of entertainment that’s had to shuffle its release due to the coronavirus outbreak, and now won’t be premiering until the fall. But in the meantime, you can check out a new trailer below.

The Third Day Trailer

This is a great trailer. It doesn’t give away too much, but it does a wonderful job drawing you in. Based on the footage here, The Third Day looks a little like The Wicker Man and Midsommar – but there’s still plenty of mystery as well. Created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barret, the six-part limited series stars Jude Law, Naomie Harris, Katherine Waterson, Emily Watson, and Paddy Considine, with the series’ story split in half in a distinct way:

Told over the first three episodes, “Summer” stars Jude Law (HBO’s “The New Pope”) as Sam, a man who is drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. “Summer” is written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Marc Munden. “Winter” unfolds over the latter three episodes and stars Naomie Harris (Academy Award nominee for “Moonlight”) as Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate. “Winter” is written by Kit de Waal, Dean O’Loughlin and Dennis Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe.

The Third Day was originally set for a May 11 release, but has now moved to “fall.” There’s no date yet, so you’ll have to stay tuned for that. The move is likely due to the post-production process being halted due to the coronavirus.

The series is a co-production between Sky and HBO. It is the first original drama to be produced by Sky’s new production house, Sky Studios, in conjunction with Plan B Entertainment, the world-renowned immersive theatre company Punchdrunk and writer Dennis Kelly. Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly executive produce.