A secluded island paradise can sound pretty tempting, but not the one that Jude Law gets trapped on in the upcoming HBO limited series The Third Day. While visiting a mysterious island off the British coast, Law’s character encounters a group of inhabitants who are hell-bent on preserving the island’s traditions — at any cost. It all sounds very spooky and thrilling, and the eerie teaser makes it seem even more so. Watch The Third Day teaser below.

The Third Day Teaser

Law stars in The Third Day alongside Naomie Harris, who plays the lead in the second half of this six-episode series. The series is split into two parts, according to HBO, “Summer,” led by Law, and “Winter,” led by Harris. In both parts, Law and Harris’ outsiders find themselves drawn to a mysterious secluded island where strange things are afoot. But strangest of all are the inhabitants, played by a cast of British heavy-hitters including Paddy Considine (The Outsider), Emily Watson (Chernobyl), Katherin Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), John Dagleish (Judy), and Freya Allan (The Witcher).

An HBO and Sky co-production created by Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly, The Third Day looks like a super intriguing suspense series with shades of The Wicker Man and Midsommar. Creepy cults always make for good television, and The Third Day seems like it’s heading in that direction.

“Summer” is written by Kelly and directed by Marc Munden (National Treasure), while “Winter” is written by Kit de Wall, Dean O’Loughlin and Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe (The Crown). The series is executive-produced by Barrett, Kelly, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Here’s the official synopsis per HBO:

The show is divided into two parts: ‘Summer’ and ‘Winter.’ In ‘Summer,’ one man (Jude Law) visits a mysterious island off the British coast and discovers a group of inhabitants intent on preserving their home at any cost. In the second half, aka ‘Winter,’ a strong-willed outsider (Naomie Harris) comes to the island seeking answers — but instead causes a battle to decide its fate.

The Third Day premieres on HBO on May 11, 2020.