And on The Third Day, HBO said let the viewers get all the Jude Law and Naomie Harris they want. HBO has set a new September premiere date for the limited series The Third Day, a six-episode drama starring Law, Harris, Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, and Paddy Considine, which was originally set to premiere in May. But the network delayed it for a fall release date, which it has now officially announced.

HBO has set The Third Day premiere for Monday, September 14 at 9:00 P.M. EST/PST. The limited series crated by Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

The Third Day is an unusual sort of anthology series split into two parts: “Summer” and “Winter.” Law takes the lead in the first three episodes, the “Summer” portion, while Harris is the star of the “Winter” portion. Here is the synopsis for The Third Day below:

Told over the first three episodes, “Summer” stars Jude Law (HBO’s “The New Pope”) as Sam, a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. Isolated from the mainland, Sam is unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered, where the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past through the distorted lens of the present. As boundaries between fantasy and reality fragment, his quest to unlock the truth leads the islanders to reveal a shocking secret. “Summer” is written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Marc Munden. “Winter” unfolds over the latter three episodes and stars Naomie Harris (Academy Award nominee for “Moonlight”) as Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate as the lines between fantasy and fact are distorted. “Winter” is written by Kit De Waal, Dean O’Loughlin and Dennis Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe.

The last trailer for The Third Day hit the internet in April, just a month before its original premiere date, revealing that the series had been delayed to “fall.” But despite the trailer’s disappointing announcement — with the series just one of many victims of pandemic scheduling reshuffling — it did do a good job of teasing the eerie new series, which looks like a cross between The Wicker Man and Midsommar.

The Third Day premieres on September 14, 2020 on HBO.