While John Carpenter provided the music for most of his films, he didn’t score one of his most iconic works: The Thing. Instead, legendary composer Ennio Morricone handled the soundtrack. However, Carpenter did create some additional cues to fill in some stretches of silence in the film, and now, that previously unreleased music is coming to vinyl for the first time, courtesy of Waxwork.

When it came time to make The Thing, John Carpenter turned to Ennio Morricone, one of the best composers to ever lend his music to the silver screen, to create the score. But Morricone was forced to create the music without ever seeing the finished film. As a result, when Carpenter finally had the edit he wanted, he noticed there were some stretches of silence – and that needed a fix. Here’s what Carpenter said about the matter:

“Ennio Morricone composed the magnificent score for my movie The Thing. Because we weren’t finished editing the movie, Ennio had to score without seeing a complete picture. When we put everything together, there were gaps dramatically where I would have wanted music. So I went off and scored a couple of simple pieces that filled in.”

That music has never been released…until now. Waxwork is debuting The Thing: Lost Cues by John Carpenter. Here are the details:

Waxwork Records teamed with Sacred Bones Records, approached John Carpenter about a release of this music, and he graciously agreed to faithfully perform and record the tracks for a special vinyl 12” EP featuring his son, Cody Carpenter, and the outstanding multi-instrumentalist and co-collaborator Daniel Davies.

The release features 180 Gram “Arctic Splatter” Colored Vinyl (Electric Blue w/ Cyan Splatter), a satin coated old-style gatefold jacket, and artwork by Phantom City Creative. Check it out:

In addition to this new release, Waxwork is also reissuing their previous vinyl release of Morricone’s The Thing soundtrack.

This reissue contains the following:

The Complete Score By Ennio Morricone

180 Gram “Blood Sample” Colored Vinyl

Art By Phantom City Creative

Deluxe Packaging

Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets w/ Satin Coating and UV Gloss Varnish

11″x22″ Poster

Both releases are available for pre-order right now at the Waxwork website.