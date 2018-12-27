John Carpenter may best be known for skyrocketing the slasher genre to new heights with Halloween. But let’s not forget what he also did for sci-fi horror with his 1982 remake of The Thing. And in celebration of that classic, Bottleneck Gallery is releasing their last new print of 2018 in the form of The Thing print by artist Matthew Peak. It’s a stunning work that the artist created for a recent screening of The Thing, and now you can get your hands on it.

Check out the Matthew Peak The Thing print below and find out when you can pick it up.

Matthew Peak The Thing Print

The Thing print has two different versions: the regular on the left and the variant on the right. Both measure 24 x 36 inches and have a glow in the dark layer, but the regular version has an edition of 225 that costs $65 while the variant has a more limited edition of 125 and costs $75. They both go on sale over at the Bottleneck Gallery website at 12pm ET today, so pick one up while supplies last.