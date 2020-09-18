John Boyega has his next project lined-up. He’ll star in The Test for director Gavin Hood (X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ender’s Game), described as a “contained thriller” about a behavioral psychologist and an immigrant dealing with a terrorist group in an “authoritarian near-future.” It’s an adaptation of the Sylvain Neuvel book of the same name.

In the movie, “a soft-spoken immigrant (Maadi) taking a citizen evaluation test, and a brilliant young behavioral psychologist (Boyega) supervising ‘the test’ confront a terrorist group lead by a far-right fanatic.” It’s an adaptation of the book of the same name, written by Sylvain Neuvel. The book’s synopsis is even more vague, if you can believe it:

Britain, the not-too-distant future.

Idir is sitting the British Citizenship Test.

He wants his family to belong. Twenty-five questions to determine their fate. Twenty-five chances to impress.

When the test takes an unexpected and tragic turn, Idir is handed the power of life and death.

How do you value a life when all you have is multiple choice?

How indeed! Hood said that the project is “a heart-pounding psychological thriller, set in an authoritarian near-future that grabbed me by the throat and left me reeling.”

Truth be told, this synopsis isn’t doing much for me. But I’m a big fan of Boyega, and I’m looking forward to his post-Star Wars career. Hopefully, more filmmakers are going to use him to his full potential. He’ll next appear in Red, White and Blue, a segment of Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology which is making its debut at the New York Film Festival this month.