The Terror season 2 has rounded out its cast, and added a very recognizable name: George Takei. The Star Trek actor will both appear and serve as a consultant on the second season of AMC’s horror anthology series. Season 2 will be set in a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II, something Takei has actual experience with, having been forced to live in a camp as a young boy with his family.

The Terror season 2 cast is finalized: in addition to George Takei, IndieWire says the show has added Miki Ishikawa, Shingo Usami, and Naoko Mori. They join previously announced cast member Derek Mio, who will star as “Chester Nakayama, a restless young man with goals to join the U.S. Army.” Season 2 will “be set during World War II and center on an uncanny specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific.” Josef Kubota Wladyka, who has helmed episodes of Netflix’s Narcos, will direct the first two episodes.

Takei will play “Yamato-san, a former fishing captain and community elder.” As mentioned above, Takei will also act as a consultant on the show, no doubt offering up his own personal recollections of living in a Japanese internment camp – where a portion of The Terror season 2 is set. “We hope to convey the abject terror of the historical experience in a way that feels modern and relevant to the present moment,” said Alexander Woo, one of the show’s executive producers, who will serve as season 2 showurnner. “The prospect of doing so with a majority Asian and Asian-American cast is both thrilling and humbling.”

The first season of The Terror was based on Dan Simmons’ historical horror novel about Captain Sir John Franklin’s lost expedition to the Arctic in the 1800s. The series had a very definitive ending, which seemed to suggest a second season would be impossible. But AMC decided to turn The Terror into an anthology, with each new season telling a brand new story. Based on the season 1 and 2 settings, it’s likely that each season will be set in the past.

Season 1 was one of my favorite shows of this year, and I’m very excited to see where it goes from here. That said, season 1 was particularly bleak, and if every single season follows a similar hopeless model, it might start to wear some viewers (like me) down. We shall see. The Terror season 2 is expected to arrive in 2019.