One of the most acclaimed series of last year returns with a brand new season in a brand new time and location in The Terror: Infamy. This time, the historical horror anthology series takes us back to America during World War II, when Japanese-Americans were being sent to internment camps amid paranoia against the minority community. But the real-life horrors of the internment camps are only the backdrop for the supernatural horrors that are about the plague the cast led by George Takei in The Terror‘s second season. Watch The Terror Infamy trailer below.

The Terror Infamy Trailer

The Terror: Infamy trailer highlights the real-life (and timely) horrors of Japanese internment in a story that follows a young man named Chester Nakayama (Derek Mio) who finds himself haunted by a malevolent spirit that follows him to the camp to which he’s sent. A series of bizarre deaths only make the situation worse, though Chester is wary of “old country” superstitions that Yamato-san (Takei), a community elder and former fishing captain, regales him with.

Takei also serves as consultant for the series, drawing on his own harsh experiences of being sent to an internment camp during World War II with his family. The actor has been very vocal about the topic central to this season of The Terror, which comes just as border detention camps are becoming an issue today. Co-created and executive produced by Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), The Terror: Infamy also stars Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space) as Yuko, a mysterious woman from Chester’s past; Cristina Rodlo (Miss Bala) as Luz, Chester’s secret girlfriend; Shingo Usami (Unbroken) as Henry Nakayama, Chester’s father; Naoko Mori (Everest) as Asako Nakayama, Chester’s mother; and Miki Ishikawa (9-1-1) as Amy, a Nakayama family friend.

Here is the synopsis to The Terror: Infamy:

Featuring a cast and crew with deep-rooted connections to WWII, the internment of Japanese Americans and the aftermath in Hiroshima, The Terror: Infamy centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible.

The 10-episode season of The Terror: Infamy will premiere on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9 p.m. ET.