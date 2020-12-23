‘The Survivalist’ is a Pandemic Thriller Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich
Posted on Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
I don’t know about you, but I’m already tired of the concept of a “pandemic thriller.” Sure, pandemic thrillers aren’t exactly new things, but in the wake of the nightmare year that was 2020, they’re definitely getting very old. I’m well aware that art reflects life and all that jazz, but seriously – is anyone in the mood for a “pandemic thriller” anytime soon? Hell, the pandemic we’re all dealing with isn’t even over yet, and won’t be for at least a few months – if not more. Despite, or perhaps because of all this, there’s a new pandemic thriller headed our way. It’s called The Survivalist and will star Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich.
Yale Productions announced today that Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich are starring in the pandemic thriller The Survivalist, with Jon Keeyes directing an original script by Matthew Rogers. The film recently wrapped production. The Survivalist “takes place a year and a half after the fall of civilization from a virus outbreak. A former FBI agent, Ben (Rhys Meyers), is forced to protect a young woman (who is immune to the disease) from a dangerous gang hunting her, led by Aaron (Malkovich), a psychopath who believes he’s going to use her to save the world.”
That premise sure sounds a lot like Children of Men, where Clive Owen had to help a woman across dangerous terrain in a post-apocalyptic world, so much so that it gives me pause. But I’m sure The Survivalist will be different enough to stand on its own. At the very least, I’ confident Malkovich will ham it up as the evil gang leader.