I don’t know about you, but I’m already tired of the concept of a “pandemic thriller.” Sure, pandemic thrillers aren’t exactly new things, but in the wake of the nightmare year that was 2020, they’re definitely getting very old. I’m well aware that art reflects life and all that jazz, but seriously – is anyone in the mood for a “pandemic thriller” anytime soon? Hell, the pandemic we’re all dealing with isn’t even over yet, and won’t be for at least a few months – if not more. Despite, or perhaps because of all this, there’s a new pandemic thriller headed our way. It’s called The Survivalist and will star Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich.

Yale Productions announced today that Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich are starring in the pandemic thriller The Survivalist, with Jon Keeyes directing an original script by Matthew Rogers. The film recently wrapped production. The Survivalist “takes place a year and a half after the fall of civilization from a virus outbreak. A former FBI agent, Ben (Rhys Meyers), is forced to protect a young woman (who is immune to the disease) from a dangerous gang hunting her, led by Aaron (Malkovich), a psychopath who believes he’s going to use her to save the world.”

That premise sure sounds a lot like Children of Men, where Clive Owen had to help a woman across dangerous terrain in a post-apocalyptic world, so much so that it gives me pause. But I’m sure The Survivalist will be different enough to stand on its own. At the very least, I’ confident Malkovich will ham it up as the evil gang leader.

“We’re thrilled and honored to be working with screen legends John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers on ‘The Survivalist’, an exhilarating, timely and action-packed feature film with stellar performances,” said producers Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman. Executive producers and financiers include Roman Kopelevich, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Michael Barnett, Rob Dubar, Peter Anske, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Greg Ruden, Michael, and Jackie Palkowicz, and Bill Green.

Once again: I’m having a hard time not rolling my eyes at any new pandemic thriller that tries to cash-in on current events. The recent Michael Bay-produced pandemic thriller Songbird (which everyone seems to have promptly forgotten about) went so far as to call its pandemic COVID-23, so The Survivalist will get extra points if it tries to be at least slightly more subtle.