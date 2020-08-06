Sometimes the music can make or break the movie, and Jenny Slate-starring comedy-drama The Sunlit Night certainly has great music behind it. Directed by David Wnendt and scored by Enis Rotthoff, The Sunlit Night premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year and finally received a VOD release last month. Now Scoring Records is set to release The Sunlit Night soundtrack this week.

/Film has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Sunlit Night score ahead of the soundtrack’s release tomorrow.

The Sunlit Night Soundtrack Trailer

Enis Rotthoff who scored David Wnendt’s The Sunlit Night in the composer’s fourth collaboration with the filmmaker. “In order to create a palette of sounds and instruments that could reflect the beautiful nature and scenery of the film’s location (Norway), story and heart, Rotthoff opted for a combination of vintage and cutting-edge synthesizers, custom-built instruments and a Chamber String Orchestra,” according to the official description for the soundtrack.

“Creation is based on an inner calling, and that inner calling has to get out,” Rotthoff said in the trailer for The Sunlit Night soundtrack, which shows shots of the orchestra side-by-side shots from the film. “The true satisfying moment for me in the project for me was the moment we understand the character in a completely different way once the music does its part.”

The Sunlit Night stars Jenny Slate as “an aspiring painter [who] meets eccentric locals and a fellow New Yorker while working on a barn in Norway.” The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019 where it was met with mixed reviews. The film hit VOD on July 17, 2020.

The soundtrack for The Sunlit Night goes on sale on August 7, 2020.