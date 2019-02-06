The Sun Is Also a Star was a YA bestseller from author Nicola Yoon, and now its headed to the big screen. The film focuses on two young people falling for each other over the course of a single day. It’s a pretty cut-and-dry romantic movie set-up (and also the plot of Before Sunrise). But based on this The Sun Is Also a Star trailer, the movie isn’t taking a cut-and-dry approach to its visual storytelling. At the very least, this film looks pretty damn stylish. Watch the trailer below.

The Sun Is Also a Star Trailer

I’m not at all familiar with The Sun Is Also a Star, but I have to give this trailer credit: it sells the film well. There’s nothing worse than a paint-by-numbers approach to a story like this – a film that realizes its plot is rather simple, and is thus shot in a simple fashion. Director Ry Russo-Young is clearly avoiding that pitfall, and crafting something that will be visually engrossing. Film is a visual medium, folks – make it count!

Here’s the synopsis:

College-bound romantic Daniel Bae and Jamaica-born pragmatist Natasha Kingsley meet—and fall for each other—over one magical day amidst the fervor and flurry of New York City. Sparks immediately fly between these two strangers, who might never have met had fate not given them a little push. But will fate be enough to take these teens from star-crossed to lucky in love? With just hours left on the clock in what looks to be her last day in the U.S., Natasha is fighting against her family’s deportation as fiercely as she’s fighting her budding feelings for Daniel, who is working just as hard to convince her they are destined to be together. A modern-day story about finding love against all odds, “The Sun Is Also a Star” explores whether our lives are determined by fate or the random events of the universe.

The Sun Is Also a Star features Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) as Natasha and Charles Melton (Riverdale) as Daniel. John Leguizamo is in there, too, although I didn’t spot him in this trailer. I probably won’t see this – I don’t have that much interest. But I’m legitimately impressed with the overall look of this film. If more adaptations took this approach, the film landscape would be in a better place. The Sun Is Also a Star opens in theaters May 17, 2019.