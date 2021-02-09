Jenny Han is bringing a little more summer loving into our lives. The author behind the hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before teen romance series is getting another one of her YA novels adapted to the screen. But this time Han will have a more personal hand in making the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series, which has just been given a series order by Amazon.

Amazon has given an eight-episode order to a series adaptation of Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, Variety reports. Han wrote the pilot for the series and will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Gabrielle Stanton (The Flash, Grey’s Anatomy), who also executive produces and showruns.

Published in 2009, The Summer I Turned Pretty is the first in a trilogy of books that tells the multigenerational story of a love triangle between one girl and two brothers. The first book is followed by It’s Not Summer Without You (2010), and We’ll Always Have Summer (2011), and touches on everything from coming-of-age drama to first love and first heartbreak. It’s the kind of hit series that you’d expect from the writer behind the very sweet To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Here is the synopsis of The Summer I Turned Pretty novel:

Belly measures her life in summers. Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August. Winters are simply a time to count the weeks until the next summer, a place away from the beach house, away from Susannah, and most importantly, away from Jeremiah and Conrad. They are the boys that Belly has known since her very first summer—they have been her brother figures, her crushes, and everything in between. But one summer, one wonderful and terrible summer, the more everything changes, the more it all ends up just the way it should have been all along.

While Han didn’t have much of a hand in crafting the hit Netflix film adaptations of her To All the Boys novels, she’s taking on a more involved role in bringing The Summer I Turned Pretty to the big screen, as both writer and showrunner. It will mark Han’s first television credit, and will hopefully be a more successful one than past author-to-screenwriter transitions.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty is many years in the making, and I’m so excited to tell Belly’s story in 2021,” said Han. “For the longtime book fans, I think it will have been worth the wait. For those newly discovering the Summer series, I hope you fall in love with these characters and this place that is so dear to my heart.”

Added Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television for Amazon Studios, “We love seeing Jenny Han’s relatable, rich storytelling in full force with ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty. In bringing this beloved novel to life as a television series, Jenny’s distinct voice will resonate with our global Prime Video audience, who are eager for more smart, funny and authentic Young Adult content.”

Karen Rosenfelt will also serve as executive producer for The Summer I Turned Pretty along with Paul Lee, Nne Ebong, and Hope Hartman for wiip. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and wiip.