There’s a good chance a lot of the characters in The Suicide Squad will be dead by the time the end credits roll, but there are two specific characters I really hope make it. One is the miserable Polka-Dot Man, played by David Dastmalchian. The other is everyone’s favorite new chonky boy, King Shark (AKA Nanaue), voiced by Sylvester Stallone. The recent kick-off of Shark Week has resulted in a new King Shark-centric The Suicide Squad TV spot, and it continues to suggest that this human-eating shark monster is going to swim his way into all of our hearts.

The Suicide Squad TV Spot

When you’re King Shark, every week is #SharkWeek… #TheSuicideSquad in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax August 6. pic.twitter.com/qDncs99JI0 — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) July 12, 2021

King Shark taught me it was okay to be weird. This new The Suicide Squad TV spot has several new King Shark moments, including one where it looks like he’s ready to chow down on a passed-out Daniela Melchior as Cleo Cazo / Ratcatcher II. Despite this, Ratchacher appears to be the only character in the film who likes King Shark – she even says he has kind eyes. Everyone else on the team, however, doesn’t share this sentiment. Poor King Shark. He’s trying his best, damn it!

In The Suicide Squad, “The government sends the most dangerous supervillains in the world — Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others — to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the dangerous jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave.” Look for the film in theaters and on HBO Max starting August 6, 2021.

King Shark and His Dad Bod

Steve Agee was the character stand-in on set while Sylvester Stallone is providing King Shark’s monosyllabic voice. And anyone familiar with the character will notice he’s a bit different here than he is in the comics, or in the recent Harley Quinn animated series. For one thing, King Shark is usually portrayed as a hammerhead-type creature, but director James Gunn changed that and made him look more like a great white.

“I did tests with the hammerhead design, which I love & originally thought I’d use,” Gunn said on Twitter. “But having eyes on the sides far apart made it incredibly awkward shooting interactions with other people. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person & the shots tended to be too wide.” Gunn added: “But I was insistent on the dad-bod from the beginning as I didn’t think King Shark would have such mammalian body structure.” While the Harley Quinn King Shark is also modeled after a great white, Gunn said that was just a coincidence.

Gunn also said: “Yes, I realize he’s cute: strange since we actively avoided neotenic designs used on cute anthropomorphic beasts to elicit that evolutionary ‘awww.’ Think Baby Groot/Yoda. His eyes are small, not big. His mouth is big, not small. And his head is tiny.” It sure is, James Gunn. It sure is.