James Gunn knows what’s important in a superhero movie. It’s not the villains, it’s not the action, it’s not the story. It’s the branding. (I’m kidding, by the way.) But Gunn sure has knocked it out of the park with the marketing teases for The Suicide Squad, with brightly colored ’70s exploitation-inspired posters that give a real feeling for the flashy approach Gunn will take with his follow-up to David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad. And the director has released a new The Suicide Squad poster revealing a bunch of funky logos for all of the characters of the film (most of which will likely die before the end). See the new The Suicide Squad poster below.

Gunn released a new The Suicide Squad poster using the unique logos for each Suicide Squad member that were unveiled in the character roll call video from DC FanDome. There are familiar faces like Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman‘s Rick Flag (this time sporting his character’s signature bright yellow shirt), Jai Courtney‘s Captain Boomerang, and even Viola Davis‘ Amanda Waller. But that’s not all.

They’re joined by logos for new characters played by Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Pete Davidson, John Cena, Alice Braga, Peter Capaldi, and more, each getting a customized logo teasing the character’s powers, personalities, or favorite weapons. It’s a really fun-looking piece of bold graphic art that obviously had a lot of thought put into it. And when so much thought is put into a simple poster, who knows what we’ll be getting with the film?

#DCFanDome is over, but #TheSuicideSquad lives on… at least until a good amount of them get massacred in August 2021. I can't tell you guys how moved & grateful I am by all your support & compliments yesterday. Thank you!?? pic.twitter.com/iuw03UBAn8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 23, 2020

“DCFanDome is over, but The Suicide Squad lives on… at least until a good amount of them get massacred in August 2021,” Gunn wrote in his caption for the poster, suggesting that you shouldn’t get too attached to these logos, and the characters they represent. It’s expected for there to be a high body count for The Suicide Squad, especially with the title being what it is, though this team is significantly more crowded than the last group in Ayer’s Suicide Squad, and filled with C and D-list DC characters who Gunn will likely have fun with for a few minutes before blowing up.

Here’s a rundown of the cast and who they’re playing in The Suicide Squad:

Margot Robbie – Harley Quinn

Jai Courtney – Captain Boomerang

Joel Kinnaman – Colonel Rick Flag

Viola Davis – Amanda Waller

Idris Elba – Bloodsport

John Cena – Peacemaker

David Dastmalchian – Polka Dot Man

Michael Rooker – Savant

Flula Borg – Javelin

Daniela Melchior – Ratcatcher 2

Steve Agee King Shark (on-set only)

Mayling Ng – Mongal

Peter Capaldi – Thinker

Alica Braga – Solsoria

Pete Davidson – Blackguard

Nathan Fillion – TDK

Sean Gunn – Weasel

Juan Diego Botto – Presidente General Silvio Luna (revealed during the DC FanDome panel)



Joaquín Cosío – Major General Suarez (revealed during the DC FanDome panel)

– Major General Suarez (revealed during the DC FanDome panel) Storm Reid – Tyla, Bloodsport’s daughter (revealed during the DC FanDome panel)

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters on August 6, 2021.