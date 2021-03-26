The first trailer for The Suicide Squad arrives later today, but ahead of that, director James Gunn debuted a stylish, colorful poster that appears to be a direct reference to the poster for the 1967 war movie The Dirty Dozen. Like Suicide Squad, that Lee Marvin flick also dealt with a squad of criminals recruited to partake in a dangerous, potentially mission. But there were a lot-less shark-people and Jai Courtneys in that movie.

Behold the poster for The Suicide Squad. While a part of me thinks the “making posters for new movies look old and creased” trend has kind of played itself out at this point, I will admit that this is a great poster. It’s colorful, it’s funny, it has a great tagline, and as I mentioned above, it’s clearly inspired by the poster for The Dirty Dozen. See for yourself.

I only wish they had kept the TRAIN THEM! EXCITE THEM! ARM THEM! at the top. Otherwise, this is a fun homage, and it fits perfectly with the “criminals on a deadly mission” theme. And if that wasn’t enough for you, here’s yet another poster.

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis. Look for it in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6. Here’s a synopsis: