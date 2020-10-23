Look, magazine covers aren’t really news, per se. But sometimes they give us new looks at highly-anticipated films, and the characters therein, which obliges us to spread the word. Case in point: the cover of the December issue of Empire gives us a brand new look at James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad. The gang is all here: Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Polka-Dot man, and the rest. Check it out below.

James Gunn shared this Suicide Squad magazine cover, promising “lots of cool new images and interviews” within when the mag hits newsstands on October 29. The cover features Margot Robbie as Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn; Idris Elba as Robert DuBois / Bloodsport; John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker; Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag; Peter Capaldi as Clifford DeVoe / The Thinker; Jai Courtney as George “Digger” Harkness / Captain Boomerang; Pete Davidson as Richard Hertz / Blackguard; David Dastmalchian as Abner Krill / Polka-Dot Man; Michael Rooker as Brian Durlin / Savant; Nathan Fillion as Floyd Belkin / T.D.K.; Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2; Steve Agee as Nanaue / King Shark; and, of course, Sean Gunn as John Monroe / Weasel.

Now, start placing bets on which of these characters will be dead before the end credits roll.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021.