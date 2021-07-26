Get ready to see every single character in The Suicide Squad die! Okay, that’s clearly an exaggeration. But the upcoming film really is leaning hard into the fact that seemingly everyone is expendable. In a new The Suicide Squad featurette, director James Gunn talks about how the studio gave him carte blanche to kill pretty much any character in the flick, and that was a type of freedom he relished.

The Suicide Squad Featurette

Who will survive The Suicide Squad, and what will be left of them? The previous film, Suicide Squad, really didn’t bump off that many characters (with the notable exception of Slipknot, the Man Who Can Climb Anything), but don’t expect the same survival rate in this new movie. In the featurette above, director James Gunn stresses that, “Too many superhero movies don’t have any stakes,” and his method for getting around that is to kill off a lot of characters.

According to Gunn, Warner Bros. told him he could kill whoever he wanted. “I am definitely having fun with who is going to live and who is going to die,” Gunn says, adding that audiences are going to be “surprised at how many people don’t make it until the end.” He even adds that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn might die, but I have a very hard time believing that’ true – especially since Gunn is specifically bringing it up here. But I guess we’ll know for sure when The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.

The Suicide Squad

In The Suicide Squad, “a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn” are brought together by Amanda Waller to “join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X.” The team is armed and dropped “on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.”

The Suicide Squad features Margot Robbie as Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn; Idris Elba as Robert DuBois / Bloodsport; John Cena as Peacemaker; Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag; Viola Davis as Amanda Waller; Jai Courtney as George “Digger” Harkness / Captain Boomerang; Peter Capaldi as the Thinker; David Dastmalchian as Abner Krill / Polka-Dot Man; Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2; Michael Rooker as Savant; Alice Braga as Sol Soria; Pete Davidson as Richard “Dick” Hertz / Blackguard; Nathan Fillion as Floyd Belkin / T.D.K.; Sean Gunn as Weasel; Flula Borg as Javelin; Mayling Ng as Mongal; and Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark.