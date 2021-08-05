Between the giant alien starfish and a six-foot tall weasel who kills children, there’s a lot going on in The Suicide Squad – including a Guardians of the Galaxy cameo that reviewers have all missed so far, according to director James Gunn.

We know where it is, and we’ll tell you when and were to look for it when it arrives in theaters and on HBO Max tomorrow. If you consider the location of a cameo to be a spoiler, this is your warning!

The Suicide Squad‘s mammoth cast includes a couple of actors from Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies (which are soon to become a trilogy). Michael Rooker, who played Ravagers boss Yondu Udonta, dons a lovely blond wig to play new Task Force X recruit Savant. Sean Gunn (brother of the director) was the on-set stand-in for Rocket Raccoon as well as playing Yondu’s sidekick Kraglin, and he has a dual role in The Suicide Squad as well: providing the motion capture for Weasel and appearing in a cameo role as a Belle Reve prisoner who hurls insults at poor Polka-Dot Man.

But there’s another Guardian hiding in The Suicide Squad who wasn’t advertised on the movie’s cast list. In an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Screen Rant), James Gunn said he was “astounded” that none of the movie’s reviews have mentioned its other Guardians of the Galaxy cameo:

“Well, I mean people know I almost cast Dave [Bautista] in a role and he couldn’t do it, so he didn’t. Other than that, well, there might be a Guardian somewhere in the film that no one has seen yet and I’m so surprised by… I’ve gotten a hundred reviews from this movie and I’m just astounded.”

So, who is this Guardian and why are they so hard to spot? No, it’s not Drax practicing the fine art of invisibility. Perhaps people just don’t recognize this Guardian without her antennae.

Where to Spot The Suicide Squad’s Guardians Cameo

Actress Pom Klementieff, who debuted as Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, was included in a photo of The Suicide Squad‘s cast shared on Instagram by King Shark actor Steve Agee back in September 2019, after the cast had attended a screening of Joker. Agee captioned the photo “The Suicide Squad (guest starring Pom),” and apparently that was a clever bit of foreshadowing.

Klementieff has a brief cameo mid-way through The Suicide Squad, when Task Force X is staking out a gentleman’s club (wearing very stylish tourist disguises). When they first arrive at the club, the camera lingers over a set of dancers performing some lackadaisical Cabaret-esque choreography, and the lead dancer is played by Klementieff.

It’s a very different look from her Guardians role as the bug-eyed empath Mantis, which may explain why Klementieff has gone unnoticed so far. Or it could be because all of the club’s professional dancers are upstaged by Polka-Dot Man’s hypnotic moves on the dance floor. If throwing polka dots at people ever goes out of style, he’s definitely got a solid back-up career option.