The Stand TV series is beginning to gather together what will surely be a huge cast. While nothing is finalized yet, a new report indicates several names that CBS All Access wants to join their big Stephen King adaptation. Names like James Marsden, Amber Heard, Whoopi Goldberg, and more.

Collider has the breaking news regarding The Stand cast. The show will adapt Stephen King’s epic novel about a super-virus that wipes out nearly the entire population of the planet. In the aftermath, the survivors gather together, as the forces of good and evil slowly head towards a big battle. Per the Collider report, Westworld actor James Marsden is in “advanced negotiations” to play lead character Stu Redman, one of the first people discovered to be immune from the super-virus.

Amber Heard is in negotiations to play private school teacher Nadine Cross, who is drawn towards Randal Flagg, the demonic villain of the story. Whoopi Goldberg will likely play Mother Abigail, who is 108-years-old in King’s novel, and appears in the dreams of the survivors, urging them to her farmhouse in Nebraska. Greg Kinnear is in talks to portray Glen Bateman, an associate professor of sociology who travels with Stu to find Mother Abigail. Odessa Young will take on the role of Frannie Goldsmith, a pregnant woman who falls for Stu. And Henry Zaga will play Nick Andros, a deaf-mute drifter.

That may seem like a lot of people, but it’s only scratching the surface. King’s novel has an almost ridiculous amount of characters – some minor, some major, and there are several major parts not mentioned here. The biggest is Randall Flagg, the big bad of the whole story. If you want to get a sense of how many individuals pop-up in King’s novel, click this link and start scrolling…and keep scrolling.

Josh Boone is directing the series, as well as writing it with Ben Cavel. There have been several attempts to bring King’s book – which was previously adapted as a mini-series – to the screen, both big and small. At one point, Ben Affleck was going to direct a film adaptation. After Affleck left, Boone took over. At first, it was reported Boone would turn the mammoth novel into four films. This plan later evolved to include an 8-part miniseries on Showtime that would into a movie.

Eventually, it was decided to just go with a full TV adaptation, which landed at CBS All Access. “I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform,” Stephen King said when the news was announced. “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”

This casting is quite strong so far. Marsden in particular would make for a great Stu – a part previously played by Gary Sinise in the original miniseries. Based on the names here, it looks like Boone is going for a mix of both familiar and not-so-familiar names, and I’m excited to see who else ends up joining the show. The series is expected to arrive on CBS All Access in 2020.