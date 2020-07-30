CBS All Access has unveiled its fall premiere plans for its new shows, including the limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, which is slated to premiere on the streaming service in late 2020. Joining The Stand on the streaming platform are an untitled Richard Linklater animal rescue docuseries, as well as several 2021 titles including a new original series The Man Who Fell to Earth, The Harper House, and Guilty Party.

CBS All Access has mostly flown under the radar in comparison to other new streaming platforms like Disney+ and Apple TV+, but the ViacomCBS streaming platform is building out its slate of original titles with some highly anticipated shows set to premiere this fall and in late 2020. The most anticipated of which, The Stand, is set to premiere in late 2020, according to Deadline.

A limited series adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel, The Stand is written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell and stars Alexander Skarsgard, and is set in “a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil.” The Stand managed to finish production shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down film and television productions around the world and remains possibly the most anticipated original to come out of CBS All Access outside of the multiple Star Trek shows.

But CBS All Access has a few other intriguing new projects. An untitled Richard Linklater animal rescue docuseries created by Boyhood director and Knife Fight helmer Bill Guttentag is due premiere this fall. The 10-episode docuseries takes place around Linklater’s hometown of Austin, Texas, and “looks at the colorful and diverse world of animal rescue through the stories of the animals and the humans who love them.” It’s an intriguing new project for Linklater, who is juggling several projects including a hybrid animated series for Netflix and an ambitious 20-year film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along.

There’s also a TV series adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth, based on the Walter Tevis novel that inspired the cult classic 1976 film starring David Bowie. This series isn’t set to hit the streaming service until 2021, but it’s interesting to see who will try to fill Bowie’s shoes. Other projects set to hit CBS All Access in 2021 are the animated series The Harper House from Brad Neely and Guilty Party, a half-hour dark comedy starring and executive produced by Isla Fisher.

ViacomCBS announced the premieres as part of a preview of the planned expansion of CBS All Access in early 2021.