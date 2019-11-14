If anyone knows about going on an arduous journey after losing something they love, it’s Keanu Reeves. So it’s fitting that Reeves, who has been on that particular journey in the John Wick movies for five years now, will be giving sage advice to SpongeBob SquarePants, who has lost his beloved pet snail Gary…again. Yes, the newest SpongeBob movie is basically a feature film version of that episode where Gary ran away, but listen, Keanu Reeves is here. That’s all you need to be excited for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Watch The SpongeBob Movie Sponge on the Run trailer below.

The SpongeBob Movie Sponge on the Run Trailer

SpongeBob may have lost one of his dearest friends in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, but he’s about to make many more on his journey to find Gary after his beloved snail has been “snail-napped.” SpongeBob and Patrick embark on a journey to the Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home, and are introduced to a world of trouble and shenanigans, as befitting a SpongeBob movie.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is the first-ever fully CGI SpongeBob movie, after previous films used the beloved show’s traditional 2D animation mixed with live-action. But director and former series writer Tim Hill couldn’t resist throwing a little live-action magic in there, in the form of Keanu Reeves — but again, who could resist Keanu Reeves? Reeves is the second stunt-cast actor to appear as himself (AKA, a wisdom-giving tumbleweed) after David Hasselhoff in 2004’s The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

Here is the synopsis for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run:

This Memorial Day weekend, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run hits theaters in May 2020.