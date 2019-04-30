This new Netflix series asks, “What if Lord of the Flies, but with attractive New England teens?” Created by Christopher Keyser (Party of Five), The Society centers on a group of teens who find themselves in an empty version of their wealthy New England town and must create a new society without adults or parents. But, predictably, it all descends into bloody chaos. Watch The Society trailer below.

The Society Trailer

Netflix completes its transformation into The CW with The Society, a new 10-episode series that gives a sexy teen twist onto a classic Lord of the Flies story. Not unlike the CW’s The 100, it’s all about the apocalyptic consequences of young adults creating a new civilization, but as we saw in William Golding’s classic 1954 novel, that rarely ends well. As of yet, we don’t see any pig’s heads or butchering in the trailer for The Society, but don’t be surprised if the series soon descends into that.

Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) serves as an executive producer for The Society, which seems like Netflix’s latest bid for their most powerful demographic: the teens. The youths are what drove On My Block to be the most binged TV show of 2018, after all, and they will likely flock to The Society, which features an young, symmetrically-faced cast that includes Rachel Keller (Cassandra), Kathryn Newton (Allie), Alex Fitzalan (Harry), Kristine Froseth (Kelly), Jacques Colimon (Will), Sean Berdy (Sam), Toby Wallace (Campbell), Gideon Adlon (Becca), Olivia DeJonge (Elle), Alex MacNicoll (Luke), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Helena), Jose Julian (Gordie), Salena Qureshi (Bean), Jack Mulhern (Grizz), and Grace Victoria Cox (Lexie).

Here is the synopsis for The Society:

When everyone else mysteriously vanishes from their wealthy town, the teen residents of West Ham must forge their own society to survive.

The Society debuts on Netflix on May 10, 2019.