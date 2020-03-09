Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker closed-out the Skywalker Saga, whether we like it or not (and that’s an argument we’ll be having for some time). Now that the dust has settled, it might be time to revisit the final entry when it arrives on digital and then Blu-ray this month. Even if you’re not eager to rewatch the movie itself, you might be interested in checking out the special features – particularly The Skywalker Legacy, a new documentary that goes behind-the-scenes of the J.J. Abrams-directed sequel. Some footage from The Skywalker Legacy premiered recently on Good Morning America, and you can check it out below.

The Skywalker Legacy

The footage above, via Good Morning America, is part of the feature-length documentary The Skywalker Legacy, which goes behind-the-scenes of The Rise of Skywalker. The GMA clip leans heavily into the fact that the most recent Star Wars movie had to deal with the death of Carrie Fisher. Star Daisy Ridley talks about doing a scene with someone who is not really there – stand-ins and re-used footage served to put Fisher in the film. And perhaps more importantly, Fisher’s daughter Billie Lorde talks about the process – and serving as her late mother’s stand-in for a flashback sequence.

I was not a fan of The Rise of Skywalker, but I’m definitely interested in checking out the behind-the-scenes doc. The doc that accompanied The Last Jedi, The Director and the Jedi, was fantastic and informative, and here’s hoping The Skywalker Legacy will continue that tradition. Here’s a full list of the features on the upcoming home media release, with digital dropping on March 17 and Blu-ray on March 31.