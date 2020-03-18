Disney has released a sneak peek of The Skywalker Legacy, a new behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and how it wrapped up a 40-year saga. The documentary will be available as bonus material on The Rise of Skywalker 4K Blu-ray and DVD when they drop on March 31. See the first 10 minutes of The Skywalker Legacy below.

The Skywalker Legacy Sneak Peek

Disney has posted the first 10 minutes of the Skywalker Legacy documentary, which will be available in its entirety as a bonus feature on The Rise of Skywalker home video release, on YouTube. Whatever you think about The Rise of Skywalker, the documentary at least looks like it’s worth a watch, as it’s packed with archival footage from the making of the original trilogy and look backs at how the new trilogy started with The Force Awakens. Plus, there’s some delightful footage of young Harrison Ford ad-libbing.

The 10-minute clip begins with behind-the-scenes footage of The Return of the Jedi, with excited fans visiting the Tatooine set to talk to filmmakers. “By the time all 9 films are done… I’m afraid to see what you guys are going to come up with,” one fan proclaims, having no idea what they would end up making in the decades to come. The footage then cuts to the making of The Rise of Skywalker, with interviews with the cast and crew, including director J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Billy Dee Williams. It’s a sweet way to bid goodbye to a franchise that many of us grew up with.

The Rise of Skywalker arrives on 4K Blu-ray and DVD on March 31, 2020.