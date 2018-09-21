The Sisters Brothers is a strange, lovely, post-modern Western, and it’s now playing in limited release. In honor of the film’s slow rollout, a final Sisters Brothers trailer is here, selling the curious nature of the movie. This is one of the more interesting films you’ll see all year, and it’s almost impossible to truly classify. See for yourself by watching The Sisters Brothers trailer below.

The Sisters Brothers Trailer

John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Riz Ahmed star in The Sisters Brothers, a melancholy, surreal saga about violence and regret. Director Jacques Audiard crafts an elegant, often brutal and altogether remarkable story about two brothers – Reilly and Phoenix – who work as hired guns. They’re on a quest to track down a prospector (Ahmed), who is also being pursued by a private detective (Gyllenhaal). That may sound like a straightforward story, but the way The Sisters Brothers unfolds is anything but typical.

I saw The Sisters Brothers at TIFF, and thought it was one of the best films I saw at the fest. As I said in my review:

Sad, surreal and often quite bleak, The Sisters Brothers is simultaneously inviting and repellent. The world of the film – captured through gorgeous, painterly cinematography by Benoît Debie – is often vibrant and inviting. The best movies are those we wish we could climb inside and stay a while, and that’s exactly the vibe The Sisters Brothers gives off. And yet, the film is punctuated with bursts of shocking, disturbing violence. This polarizing blend might repulse some viewers, while others will been enchanted.

This is a good trailer, all things considered. I realize it’s going to be a difficult to sell this quirky film to a mainstream crowd, but I sincerely hope The Sisters Brothers finds an audience.

The Sisters Brothers is now playing in New York and L.A., and will eventually expand to other cities. See it if you can.