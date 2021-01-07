In The Sister, a spooky-looking new series from Hulu, Nathan (Russell Tovey) is haunted by an incident that lead to the death of a young woman. He knows the details of the death – and he knows where the body is buried. And to make things even more complicated, he’s married to the dead woman’s sister – who remains completely unaware of Nathan’s involvement. It’s a surefire recipe for disaster, and as The Sister trailer below shows, it leads to some harrowing consequences.

The Sister Trailer

The Sister was not on my radar at all, but gosh darn it, this is a good trailer! It looks creepy and off-kilter, and anything that’s spooky and off-kilter is a-okay with me, friends and family. The series comes from Neil Cross, creator of the series Luther. It’s based on the book Burial, which Cross also wrote, because he’s fancy enough to write books and then turn those books into TV shows. Here’s a synopsis:

How far would you go to keep a secret? One rainy evening, Nathan (Russell Tovey) is surprised by an unwelcome face from the past. Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman. Only he and Bob (Bertie Carvel), an eccentric old acquaintance, know what really happened… and they’ve resolved to keep it that way. But years later, Bob appears at Nathan’s door with terrifying news that threatens to tear Nathan’s world apart. Because Nathan has his own secrets now. Secrets that could destroy everything he has desperately fought to build for himself and his family.

The four-part series stars Russell Tovey (Years and Years, Looking), Bertie Carvel (Baghdad Central, Doctor Foster: A Woman Scorned), Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones, The Good Karma Hospital), Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard, GameFace, EastEnders), Amanda Root, Paul Bazely, and Simone Ashley (Sex Education). iall MacCormick directs.

Like I said: this is a good trailer! But I’m also a little worried I figured out one of the show’s twists based on the footage here. I hope I’m wrong because if I’m right, it’s a rather cliched twist. Either way, I’m curious to check this thing out. The Sister already aired in the UK last year and makes its way to America via Hulu starting on January 22. All episodes will be available at the same time, so feel free to binge away.