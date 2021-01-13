Actress/writer/producer Courtney Paige is making her directorial debut with a new film called The Sinners, which follows seven high school girls who go to extreme measures to make sure their dirty laundry is not aired in their religious town. Check out the new poster below.

The Sinners Poster

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

Seven girls from a religious high school decide to rebel by starting a cult where they embody the seven deadly sins. Grace Carver, the pastor’s daughter and most popular girl in school, discovers her friend is about to air out all of their dirty little secrets. Action must be taken. As a scare tactic, the girls kidnap Aubrey, but in the heat of an argument, she goes missing. As their friend group begins to go dwindle one by one, Grace and the remaining cult members realize there’s a much darker secret behind their small town. The girls question whether they’ll survive the rest of the school year and investigate the mystery behind the missing bodies. If they can’t figure it out, they could be suspects, or worse, victims.

“In my high school years I was a big fan of Jawbreaker, Cruel Intentions, and Scream,” Paige said in a statement. “I love thriller and teen cult classics, so wanted to tell a story that was based on something I was familiar with. Growing up as a cheerleader in the same type of small town surrounded by people who were raised in strict religious households inspired me to choose this as the theme of my directorial debut.”

The Sinners will be released on VOD on February 19, 2021.