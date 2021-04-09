Back when The Simpsons was still operating at the top of their game, they delivered what might be the best version of neighbor Ned Flanders. And soon you’ll be able to bring him home to admire on your collectible shelf.

In “Little Big Mom,” the tenth episode of the eleventh season, Homer Simpson tries to prove that he still needs the skis he bought after the Nagano Olympics by taking the family on a ski trip. While on the slopes, he runs into Ned Flanders, but rather than being warm and cozy in a big winter coat and his usual green sweater, we get Stupid Sexy Flanders in a skin-tight ski suit that shows off the family man’s goods. Now Kidrobot has turned Stupid Sexy Flanders into a stupid sexy collectible vinyl figure.

Stupid Sexy Flanders Vinyl Figure

Kidrobot is excited to present The Simpsons Stupid Sexy Flanders 8″ Vinyl Figure. This premium vinyl art figure features Ned Flanders showing off his ski suit and some of his other assets as he joins his neighbor Homer on the slopes. “Feels like I’m wearing nothin’ at all!” This iconic scene from The Simpsons has burned its place in our hearts and become a beloved meme-worthy moment that will be forever captured in your collection.

Kidrobot has created collectible figures from Rick and Morty, Futurama, South Park, Bob’s Burgers, Gudetama, Aggretsuko, and plenty more that were inspired by The Simpsons. But this is easily one of the best. It has all the curves of Stupid Sexy Flanders, especially those impressively voluptuous glutes.

Like many Kidrobot collectibles, this one is a little on the pricier side at $69.99, and it will ship sometime in the third quarter of this year. For those interested, there’s also an alternate neon edition.