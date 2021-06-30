After years of begging for more Loki content, Marvel fans are finally getting their wish… just not how they expected. In addition to facing off against the TVA on the latest Marvel Disney+ series, Loki will also star in a Marvel-themed short from The Simpsons.

Today Disney announced The Good, The Bart and The Loki, a new short coming exclusively to Disney+. Once again banished from Asgard, Loki will face opponents tougher than the Avengers, the TVA, or Thanos himself: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. Fans will be delighted to learn that Tom Hiddleston returns as the voice of Loki in the new animated short, joining a cast of fan-favorite characters from The Simpsons. Naturally, the God of Mischief will team up with the only Springfield resident who is chaotic enough to match his energy, Bart Simpson.

Along with the announcement, Disney unveiled key art for the new short, inspired by the Avengers: Endgame poster. The effort to pay tribute to the MCU characters certainly shines through, with each Simpsons character donning the iconic look of each Avenger (Ralph Wiggum as the Hulk sure is something).

What to Expect From a Crossover Short

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is the second in a series of shorts from The Simpsons that highlights the various Disney+ brands and properties. The previously released Star Wars-themed short The Force Awakens from Its Nap arrived on the streaming service just in time for Star Wars Day as an extra bonus with the premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Similarly, Loki’s new short lands strategically in the middle of the weekly streaming Loki series and the July 9th Black Widow premiere.

Much like the Star Wars short, Loki’s time in Springfield will be all about fan service, cramming as many Easter eggs and references as possible into a bite-sized 3 minute. It’s not quite the kind of Loki content fans wanted — without the creativity and continuity of his Disney+ series… But a few minutes of fun can’t hurt.

If nothing else, the short gives us more time with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and once again shows off his crossover value. The character spent the last few weeks jumping between planets and timelines, so of course he can spare a moment to wreak some light havoc on Springfield.

New episodes of Marvel Studios’ original series Loki stream Wednesdays on Disney+.