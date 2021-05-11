The Shining Girls, an upcoming Apple TV+ series based on the novel by Lauren Beukes, has found its time-traveling serial killer in the form of Jamie Bell. The series tells the story of a killer in Depression-era Chicago who finds a way to travel through time – a feat he uses to target women in different eras. But one of his potential victims, played by Elisabeth Moss, survives the attack and decides to hunt the killer down.

Multiple sources are reporting that Jamie Bell is joining The Shining Girls cast. Elisabeth Moss stars in the Apple TV+ series, which comes from writer and executive producer Silka Luisa. Moss and Lindsey McManus will also executive produce, and so will Leonardo DiCaprio, Lauren Beukes, and Alan Page Arriaga. The series is based on the novel by Beukes’s, and it has one hell of a hook:

Harper Curtis is a killer who stepped out of the past. Kirby Mazrachi is the girl who was never meant to have a future. Kirby is the last shining girl, one of the bright young women, burning with potential, whose lives Harper is destined to snuff out after he stumbles on a House in Depression-era Chicago that opens on to other times. At the urging of the House, Harper inserts himself into the lives of these shining girls, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. He’s the ultimate hunter, vanishing without a trace into another time after each murder — until one of his victims survives. Determined to bring her would-be killer to justice, Kirby joins the Chicago Sun-Times to work with the reporter, Dan Velasquez, who covered her case. Soon Kirby finds herself closing in on an impossible truth . . .

Bell will play Harper while Moss is playing Kirby. Wagner Moura is also part of the cast, playing the reporter role. I read the novel when it came out, and thought it was pretty damn great. The Harper character is incredibly loathsome and vicious, so Bell has his work cut out for him. Also, the Kirby character goes through hell, which makes it the perfect role for Moss, an actress who seems to love playing distressed women.

There’s no word yet on when we might see the series, but production is expected to start in Chicago this summer. The Shining Girls joins an ever-increasing line-up of promising new shows headed to Apple TV+. Little by little, the streaming service is making a name for itself.