When two bullied teens discover a terrible evil lurking in their backyard shed, they use it to strike back against the jackasses who have tormented them for years. But when it comes to getting revenge, how far is too far? That idea seems to be at the heart of a new indie horror film called The Shed, and you can check out the first trailer for the movie below.



The Shed Trailer

If you’re still in the dark about what’s inside the shed, maybe don’t read on any farther, because while the trailer does a pretty good job of keeping the answer obscured, the official plot synopsis straight up reveals it. This is one of those weird situations where it kind of is and kind of isn’t a spoiler, so for the extremely spoiler-averse among you, this is your final warning – just skip to the last sentence of this article to learn about the movie’s release information if you don’t want to know the exact details of what’s behind that door.

Stan and his best friend Dommer have put up with bullies their entire lives. All of that changes when Stan discovers he has a murderous vampire living in his shed. Seeing the bloodshed and destruction the monster is capable of, Stan knows he has to find a way to destroy it. But Dommer has a much more sinister plan in mind.

We reviewed the film last week from the Sitges Film Festival in Spain, and you can read an excerpt from our full review below:

The Shed walks a fine line between real life horror and an entertaining popcorn flick, building a deeply personal story about bullying and inherited trauma. You see, when you’ve spent your entire life being tormented and abused by the world, would you give up the opportunity to use such a lethal supernatural force as a vampire for revenge? That’s the dilemma Stan and Dommer face, and it’s the entry point into Sabatella’s message about the open wounds left by bullying and the real anger that can, at any point, burst out. Some may be turned off by the way The Shed directly confronts those issues, but the film’s biggest asset is that it pulls no punches when it comes to portraying the reality of how bullying deeply disturbs those who are tormented by others.

Frank Sabatella (Blood Night: The Legend of Mary Hatchet) wrote the script and directs a cast which looks way older than a bunch of high schoolers. Jay Jay Warren (Bosch), Cody Kostro (City on a Hill), Sofia Happonen (Woman of a Certain Age), Timothy Bottoms (That’s My Bush!), Siobhan Fallon Hogan (Men in Black), and Frank Whaley (Pulp Fiction) star.

The Shed arrives in theaters and hits On Demand services on November 15, 2019.