Blockbuster sequels aren’t just limited to big action bonanzas like Avengers: Endgame, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Family films are getting the sequel treatment this summer too, and one of them will be hitting the big screen much sooner than anticipated.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is the latest movie to become part of Fandango’s Early Access Screening program that is available to all members of the free-to-join Fandango VIP rewards program. The movie will open towards the end of this month, nearly two weeks ahead of its wide theatrical release next month.

Fandango announced The Secret Life of Pets 2 early screenings today in a press release. The early screening will happen on May 25, 2019 at over 1,200 theaters across the United States, including select AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Southern Theatres, National Amusements, B & B Theatres, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas locations. You can head to Fandango right now to buy tickets for the early screenings.

The news of The Secret Life of Pets 2 debuting in theaters early comes hot on the heels of Rocketman getting the same treatment after Shazam! and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World kicked off the program earlier this year. The Fandango Early Access Screening is certainly offering fans plenty of chances to see some of the biggest movies of the year before everyone else, and audiences are certainly looking forward to it since users named the movie as one of their most anticipated movies of 2019.

As a bonus, if you buy a ticket to these The Secret Life of Pets 2 early screenings, you’ll also get a free song download of “Me and Julio,” performed by Jack Antonoff, which is presumably featured in the movie at some point. Here’s the full trailer:

If you can’t catch The Secret Life of Pets 2 early screenings, the movie opens everywhere on June 7, 2019.