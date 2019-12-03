Director/co-writer J.J. Abrams and the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker participated in an official Q&A last night at Disneyland in front of the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride, but if you were hoping for any insight into the movie itself, prepare to be disappointed. Instead, the talent spent their time talking about things like whether they prefer turkey legs or corn dogs, whether they ride Pirates of the Caribbean or The Haunted Mansion, and choosing between Fantasyland or Tomorrowland.

Oh, and Oscar Isaac reveals his favorite Star Wars droid. So that’s something, I guess! Check out the full video below.



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Q&A

No disrespect to anyone personally involved here, but this is honestly one of the most banal Q&As I’ve ever seen. Every question feels like it was forced through multiple focus groups to sand down any possible chance of generating an interesting answer. But we did get to hear Oscar Isaac talk about how he loves gonk droids and see him do an impression of one where he bounces from side to side in his chair, so I suppose it’s not a total loss.

Honestly, the only two times my ears perked up at all were when Anthony Daniels explained his favorite C-3PO scene in Star Wars history (it was spitefully chosen because of a miserable look on Harrison Ford’s face), and when Abrams was asked how the character dynamics changed in the one-year time jump between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker:

“It’s an interesting thing because, for example, Rey and Poe essentially are only in one scene together, really, so far in this trilogy. So no one has ever really seen them together. One of the things that I think is really fun about this movie is coming in to see not just how the Finn and Poe dynamic has evolved – and obviously between Rose and Finn and even Rey and Rose – but also the fact that these characters get to be in scenes together and really feel that time has passed. That they’ve developed a kind of relationship. There’s a great spark and dynamic between all of them. To me, the most fun about this movie is getting to see the whole gang on an adventure together. Everyone has their role and their part, but to have that group adventure, that was always sort of at the heart of what Star Wars was for me. So I was really happy to get to be a part of that in this movie.”

But even that is a variation on an answer he’s given in other interviews, so it’s not really breaking new ground. Oh well – at least we finally found out the answer everyone’s really been desperate to learn: yep, the cast prefers churros to dole whips when they visit the theme park. What an immense relief to finally have that mystery solved!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019.