What does it take to get Disney and Amazon, two of the biggest corporations in the world, to join forces? The shared goal of making lots and lots of money off a little movie called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

An exclusive Rise of Skywalker hidden video is currently accessible at a Star Wars merch page on Amazon, containing some soundbites from director/co-writer J.J. Abrams and his cast as they reflect on not just making this movie, but looking back at the Skywalker saga as a whole. And for those who have already completed your holiday shopping and aren’t sucked in by the siren song of Star Wars paraphernalia, you can just watch the video and abstain from the capitalism of it all (until you pay for a ticket to go see the movie, of course).



ScreenCrush points out that if you visit Amazon.com right now and type “#TheRiseofSkywalker” into the search bar, you’ll be taken to a landing page promoting the new movie. Naturally, you can also access this page by saying “Alexa, the Force will be with you always” into your voice remote on Fire TV devices if you prefer a more futuristic, sci-fi friendly feel to the whole affair. We can’t embed it here, but if you ignore the “get tickets” and “shop all” buttons on that page, you can just watch their exclusive “special look” at the film, which includes little talking-head interviews with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac. Mark Hamill and Anthony Daniels get in on things as well, and the video has some fun with dipping into archival footage of them talking about the end of the franchise around the time of Return of the Jedi and then leaping ahead in time to them now saying similar things. (Because this is the true ending – at least until Disney figures out what to do next.)

There’s some new footage here too, with shots of Lando and Chewie flying through hyperspace in the Millennium Falcon, Leia handing the lightsaber to Rey, Poe and Finn recreating their now-famous shoulder touch from The Force Awakens, and Poe making the jump to hyperspace bathed in green lighting. The sweeping music and sense of finality to it all works very well, and I find that when I focus on the footage itself and try to ignore lots of the conversation about these movies, I’m more excited to see what Abrams and his talented collaborators have in store.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019.