Danny McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green have teamed up on the outstanding HBO comedies Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals, making baseball and high school more twisted and vulgar than usual. Now they’re bringing that same sensibility to the place that needs it the most: church.

The Righteous Gemstones stars Danny McBride, John Goodman and Adam DeVine as a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. But it’s for the lord, so it’s all good. Watch The Righteous Gemstones trailer below to see how sacrilegious things are going to get.

The Righteous Gemstones Trailer

Not only does this series look perfectly hilarious, but it’s also impressive visually as well. The depiction of the mega church and their events is lit in such a vibrant, sleek fashion, really hitting home the idea of how excessive all of this is. You just know that there’s a family like this out there with their own planes and the most despicable lives behind the scenes when they’re not on stage preaching to an arena full of clueless sheep.

John Goodman is playing the Gemstone patriarch Eli, Danny McBride is his son Jesse, and Adam DeVine plays the younger son Kelvin. The series also features Edi Patterson as Jesse’s sister Judy with Tim Baltz as her fiance BJ, Cassidy Freeman as Jesse’s wife Amber, a former journalist now devoted to the church, Tony Cavalero as ex-Satanist Keefe Chambers, and Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, a conservative Kenyan and Eli’s right-hand man.

It certainly looks like The Righteous Gemstones is on the same wavelength as Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals, and presumably HBO is holding back some of the more raunchy and vicious aspects of the comedy in this series. Danny McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green have been known to toe the line when it comes to dark comedy, and that’s bound to be even more true when the target is organized religion. In addition to executive producing, writing and starring, McBride is also directing a bit, after being at the helm of a couple episodes of Vice Principals.

The Righteous Gemstones will premiere on HBO sometime in August.